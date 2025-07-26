Armenia’s President announced transition of republic to a new way of thinking

By declaring its intention to finally normalize relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia undertakes to restructure its own political thinking, President Vahagn Khachaturyan told the citizens of the republic.

Commenting on the results of the meeting of US President Donald Trump, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held in Washington yesterday, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan said that the republic will now think about its foreign policy in a new way.

He expressed confidence that, despite the difficulties in changing the paradigm of political thinking, Yerevan will be able to do so, since there is the will of the Armenian authorities. Khachaturyan especially highlighted the fact of initialing the text of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.