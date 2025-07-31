Kazakhstan authorities to select name for first NPP

The Kazakh government will select an appropriate name for the country's first nuclear power plant (NPP), according to a statement from the Atomic Energy Agency's press service.

The agency confirmed that naming the first NPP is in progress and they are currently accepting proposals for consideration, TASS reports.

Construction of Kazakhstan's first NPP recently began near Ulken village. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev.

It should be added that on June 14, Kazakh authorities selected Rosatom as the consortium leader for the NPP project, citing the company's proposal as the most optimal solution.