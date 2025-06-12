Dagestan to develop five tourist sites

Dagestan will construct five new tourist facilities using preferential loans, according to the republic's Ministry of Tourism press service.

The ministry reported that 16.6 billion rubles will be allocated from the federal budget, with support from Russia's Ministry of Economic Development, to boost Dagestan's tourism sector.

It is noted that the projects are aimed at the development of a modern infrastructure capable of receiving tourists all year round.

The Ministry of Tourism added that this will be an important step towards turning Dagestan into a full-fledged resort destination.

In addition to this, the ministry expressed hope that the projects will contribute to economic growth and job creation in the republic.