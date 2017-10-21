Vestnik Kavkaza

First local organization registered to monitor elections in Georgia

Georgia’s Central Election Commission has registered the first domestic organization whose representatives will monitor the voting process in the local government elections.

The organization is called "Civil Alliance for Development".

Under Georgian law, a non-profit organization created at least one year before elections—specifically for election monitoring or human rights protection—can register as an observer. Only one observer per organization is allowed at each polling station.

Local organizations can register to monitor the October 4 elections until September 28.

