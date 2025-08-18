Vestnik Kavkaza

Media: Putin suggests place for meeting with Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed support for holding talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Moscow.

The head of the Russian state told US President Donald Trump about this during their telephone conversation, Agence France-Presse reports.

"As it became known from sources close to the situation, Vladimir Putin suggested holding a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky in Moscow",

Agence France-Presse reported.

 

This development follows yesterday’s meeting in Washington between Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky, which also included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and several EU leaders.

