Kobakhidze: Georgia to be ready to join EU by 2030

According to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, the country will be ready to join the EU by 2030, though the situation in the EU is also important.

"We will be ready for EU membership by 2030; the main thing is that processes in the European Union also move in a different direction",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that European integration remains Georgia’s foreign policy priority, with Tbilisi committed to fulfilling up to 90% of its Brussels agreement obligations by 2028.

Kobakhidze also expressed hope that Brussels would reconsider its policy towards Tbilisi, and that European democratic institutions would strengthen their positions by 2030.