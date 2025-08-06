Netanyahu condemns Macron for plans to recognize Palestine

French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement about plans to recognize the State of Palestine at the September session of the UN General Assembly is fueling antisemitism, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a letter to the French leader.

In his letter, the Israeli PM pointed to the "antisemitic incidents" that had taken place in France in recent months, AFP reported.

"Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this anti-Semitic fire. It is not diplomacy, it is appeasement. It rewards Hamas terror, hardens Hamas's refusal to free the hostages, emboldens those who menace French Jews and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking your streets," the letter reads.

In response, the Macron administration said that Netanyahu’s remarks are "erroneous, despicable and will not go unanswered."

Earlier, Macron said that France would recognize the State of Palestine at the next session of the UN General Assembly in September.