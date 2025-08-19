Budapest may host meeting of leaders of Russia, U.S. and Ukraine

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did not rule out that the trilateral summit of Russia, the United States and Ukraine could take place in Budapest.

"That's what we're hearing, but we got to get through the bilateral [meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky] first," Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox News.

Earlier, Politico reported that the U.S. Secret Service is making plans for the meeting to take place in Budapest, though plans are yet to be finalized. A Budapest summit would make Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a Trump ally, the host for the pivotal gathering.