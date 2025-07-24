Gas supplies to Armenia temporarily suspended

The supply of natural gas to Armenia has been temporarily suspended due to repair work in Georgia, Gazprom Armenia said.

In connection with the need to carry out emergency restoration work on the Krasny Most - Sevkar-Berd transit main gas pipeline in Georgia, from 06:00 on August 22 until 06:00 on August 23, the supply of natural gas to Armenia will be temporarily suspended.

During this period, the uninterrupted gas supply to the country's consumers will be carried out without restrictions using internal reserves and additional volumes of natural gas supplies from Iran.