Iran hopes for gas supplies from Russia via Azerbaijan in near future

Tehran hopes to begin receiving Russian gas via Azerbaijan in the near future, as almost all issues with Gazprom have been resolved, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"We are currently negotiating with Gazprom, and almost all issues have been resolved," Kazem Jalali said.

According to him, the sides still need to find common ground on the price. The diplomat noted that if this issue is resolved as well, then everything will be set in motion, TASS reported.

Earlier, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev said that the first deliveries of Russian gas to Iran via Azerbaijan's existing infrastructure will begin as early as 2025, at a volume of up to 1.8 bln cubic meters per year.