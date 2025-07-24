Armenia and the UK aim for strategic partnership

Armenia and the United Kingdom intend to raise their relationship to the level of strategic partnership and expand defense cooperation, according to a joint statement released after a second round of the Armenia-UK Strategic Dialogue.

"The parties agreed to upgrade the relationship to a strategic partnership. Both parties discussed expanding cooperation in the areas of security and defense, including future high-level engagements, the exchange of defense attaches, and closer cooperation in the fields of cyber security and countering hybrid threats," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

The second round of the Armenia-UK Strategic Dialogue was co-chaired by Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan and UK Minister of State for Europe, Norther America and Overseas Territories Stephen Doughty.