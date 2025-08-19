Trump ready for 'economic war' with Russia

The United States may wage "an economic war" on Russia unless the Ukrainian conflict is resolved, U.S. President Donald Trump said, adding he would not want to do that.

"An economic war is going to be bad, and it's going to be bad for Russia, and I don't want that," Trump said.

He said he might impose economic sanctions on Russia if the Ukraine peace talks fail.

"It's very serious, what I have in mind," Trump said.

At he same time, the U.S. President said he does not consider Vladimir Zelensky innocent in a situation where there is no obvious movement towards peace settlement in Ukraine.