Over 500,000 tourists visited Karachay-Cherkessia in spring/summer 2025

By the end of spring/summer season, Karachay-Cherkessia will be visited by over 500,000 tourists. The relevant forecast was announced by the head of the region, Rashid Temrezov.

He said that almost 230,000 guests visited the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic in May-June. Temrezov specified that this high figure was achieved due to the development of tourism infrastructure, improvement of the service quality and the introduction of new services.

"By the end of the summer, I am sure, this figure will exceed half a million people,”

– Rashid Temrezov said.