Construction begins on National Museum of Uzbekistan

The Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation has announced the groundbreaking of the National Museum of Uzbekistan, designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

Marking Ando's first major project in Central Asia, the museum is envisioned as both an architectural and cultural landmark in Tashkent.

Planned to open in March 2028, the building reflects Ando's minimalist architectural language, integrating references to Uzbekistan's heritage with his characteristic use of geometry, natural light, and spatial clarity.

The National Museum of Uzbekistan will focus on collecting, preserving, researching, and presenting the nation's cultural heritage. The project aims to position Uzbekistan within global cultural networks while advancing the Foundation's objective of developing institutions that meet international standards.

Located in the center of Tashkent, the museum is designed to function as both a contemplative environment and an active civic space. Its composition of circles, squares, and connecting triangles will accommodate the museum and a library, unified by a public plaza intended to foster cultural exchange.

The exhibition design is being developed by Germany's Atelier Brückner. In collaboration with Ando, the studio will shape an immersive visitor experience that combines storytelling and sensory engagement. The program will include temporary and permanent exhibitions, publications, artist residencies, and educational initiatives, with particular emphasis on expanding access to young audiences and supporting their engagement with culture.

The museum's permanent collection will draw from Uzbekistan's national holdings while also incorporating new acquisitions that reflect the country's evolving identity and international connections. An acquisitions strategy is underway to establish a collection that combines historical depth with contemporary relevance.