Tehran: Iran to respond to renewal of UN sanctions

The Iranian Foreign Ministry responded to the EU3 countries' (the UK, Germany and France) initiation of the "snapback" mechanism to restore UN sanctions against Iran.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Tehran would respond "appropriately" to this provocative escalation by European countries.

"The actions of the three countries who consciously ignore the wider context and distort the sequence of events essentially reward the guilty and punish the victim",

the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported.

The ministry added that the renewal of restrictive measures would undermine cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

"Such provocative and unjustified escalation will receive an appropriate response",

Iran's Foreign Ministry said.