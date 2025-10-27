Azerbaijan's Khojavend welcomes new residents

The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning today to the settlement of Girmizi Bazar and the village of Sos in Azerbaijan's Khojavend district.

At this stage, 20 families, or 71 people, are returning to the settlement of Girmizi Bazar, and 10 families, or 42 people, to the village of Sos, Trend reported.

Earlier, Presidential Special Representative for Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts Emin Huseynov said the resettlement of families to Azerbaijan's Khojavend district is expected to continue, with around 1,300 to 1,500 households planned to return by the end of 2025.