Slovakia seeks long-term gas agreement with Azerbaijan

Slovakia is interested in concluding a long-term contract for natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan for a period of at least ten years, Slovakian Deputy Prime Minister and Environment Minister Tomas Taraba said.

"We are discussing the conclusion of a long-term contract with Azerbaijan, for a minimum of ten years. Slovakia wants to diversify its energy supplies, and Azerbaijan is a very reliable partner for us," Tomas Taraba said.

Currently, discussions are underway on "which pipelines can be used and in what amount," he said.

Martin Huska, the CEO of Slovakia's largest oil and gas company Slovensky plynarensky priemysel (SPP), previously said that Slovakia was holding negotiations with SOCAR on long-term gas supplies, but they are at an early stage.

"We consider our pilot project of short-term natural gas supplies from SOCAR to Slovakia to have been successful. It confirmed for us that SOCAR is an important business partner that can play a significant role in supplies for SPP. We would therefore certainly like to build on our previous positive experience with our Azerbaijani partner," Huska said.

SOCAR launched natural gas supplies to Slovakia on December 1, 2024, based on a short-term pilot contract signed on November 12, 2024.

At the same time, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in December 2025 that the country was ready to continue supplies to Slovakia "at any necessary time."

Azerbaijan has contracts to supply gas to 16 countries, 13 of them in Europe, including Italy, Greece, Bulgaria and Germany. Azerbaijan also exports gas to Turkey, Georgia and Syria.