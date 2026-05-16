Russian gymnasts allowed to perform with flag and anthem

The Executive Committee of World Gymnastics has decided to lift restrictions imposed on Russian athletes and allow them to compete under the national flag and anthem, the Russian Gymnastics Federation’s press service said.

The decision applies to all five disciplines governed by the Russian Gymnastics Federation: artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, sports acrobatics, and sports aerobics.

In March 2022, World Gymnastics suspended Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in competitions organized by the federation because of the conflict in Ukraine. The organization later eased the restrictions, allowing athletes from both countries to compete under neutral status, although participation in team events remained prohibited. Russian and Belarusian athletes have been eligible to compete under neutral status since 2024.

International federations overseeing judo, sambo, taekwondo, kickboxing, muay thai, boxing, MMA, and wrestling have also previously lifted restrictions on Russian athletes.