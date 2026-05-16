US prepares military target plans for strikes against Iran - report

The Pentagon has prepared a series of military target plans should Trump ultimately decide to move forward with more strikes, including targeted strikes on energy and infrastructure sites in Iran, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump met with top members of his national security team on Saturday to discuss the path forward on the Iran war.

Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and special envoy Steve Witkoff all attended the meeting at the president’s Virginia golf club. The gathering occurred just hours after Trump arrived back in Washington from a high-stakes visit to China.

Trump has grown increasingly impatient with how Tehran has been handling diplomatic negotiations and remains frustrated with the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on global oil prices.

Trump and his team held off on deciding how to proceed with Tehran during his visit to Beijing, with several administration officials telling CNN they wanted to see how the talks between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping played out before determining a path forward.

Trump is expected to meet again with his national security team regarding the war early this week, the source said.