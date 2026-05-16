Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports

In January-April 2026, Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports amounted to $1.1 billion, which is 13% more than in the same period of 2025, according to the May edition of the “Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

During the reporting period, the country's agricultural exports increased by 28.3%YoY to $298.3 million, while agro‑industrial exports rose by 31.6% to $119 million. Combined, the total value of agricultural and agro‑industrial exports increased by 29.1%, reaching $417.3 million.

According to the report, exports of individual products also rose compared to the same period last year: sugar by 4 times, cotton yarn by 2.3 times, vegetable and animal fats and oils by 71%, aluminum and aluminum products by 32.2%, fruits and vegetables by 22.1%, cotton fiber by 49.9%, tea by 12.1%, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages by 9.4%.