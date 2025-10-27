Trump to receive Mirziyoyev in Washington

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Washington next week to meet with US President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump will receive Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Washington next week, Reuters reports.

According to media reports, this is the second meeting of the two leaders in recent weeks. The presidents previously met in New York for the opening of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Yesterday, in Tashkent, Mirziyoyev received a US delegation led by Trump's special envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor. The two sides discussed the development of relations between Washington and Tashkent.