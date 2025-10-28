Conference on return of Western Azerbaijanis to Armenia held in Brussels

An international conference dedicated to the right of return of Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands was held in Belgium yesterday.

The event was jointly organized by the Western Azerbaijan Community and the French non-governmental organization “CAP Freedom of Conscience.”

The conference brought together around 120 participants, including international law experts, researchers, and political and public figures from Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, and Azerbaijan.

The event addressed various issues, including the expulsion of Western Azerbaijanis from their historical lands. The participants emphasized that the right of return is enshrined in international law as one of the fundamental human rights.

The conference featured two panel discussions on the emergence and development of the concept of the right of return in international law, as well as the protection of property and cultural heritage within international legal frameworks.