Ilham Aliyev congratulates Türkiye on Republic Day

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the people of Türkiye on the occasion of the Republic Day of Türkiye.

According to him, Erdoğan's far-sighted and resolute policy helps Türkiye to reach new heights in all areas, achieving great successes.

"Türkiye's active and principled stance on global and regional processes, as well as its efforts to establish peace and stability, have earned Türkiye immense prestige and trust worldwide," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state reiterated the motto of their relations, "one nation, two states." He hailed that their relations have reached a strategic level with the Shusha Declaration and continued to deepen “across political, economic and cultural spheres,” referring to a landmark 2021 deal between the two countries.

"The steady deepening of our bilateral ties, enriched with new dimensions and elevated to the level of strategic alliance through the Shusha Declaration, is a vivid expression of our firm political will and consistent joint efforts," Ilham Aliyev said.

He stressed that the unparalleled brotherhood, unity, and alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye today serves as a vital factor for peace, security, prosperity, and cooperation in the region.

"I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts succesfully in further expanding and deepening our fraternal relations and fruitful cooperation – built on solid foundations and tested by time – in full accordance with the will of our peoples," Ilham Aliyev said.

The President of Azerbaijan wished Erdoğan good health and success in state activities, as well as lasting peace, prosperity, and well-being to the fraternal Republic of Türkiye and its people.

Ilham Aliyev also shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of the Republic Day of Türkiye.