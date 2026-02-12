AFFA to receive 11 million euro in UEFA solidarity payments

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) is set to receive approximately €11 million from UEFA for the 2024/2025 season, according to media reports.

Of the total amount, around €3 million will be allocated as solidarity payments linked to the performance of Azerbaijan's national team. Clubs that did not participate in European competitions will receive approximately €5 million, while teams eliminated from the Europa League and Conference League will share just over €3 million.

The solidarity funds will be distributed equally among the clubsThis season, Azerbaijani club Qarabag made history by reaching the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League for the first time. The club is also expected to receive additional bonuses from UEFA for wins, draws, and playoff qualification.