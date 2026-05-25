Abraham Accords should be part of Iran deal - Trump

A potential peace deal with Iran should provide for signing the Abraham Accords on normalizing relations with Israel by a number of countries, including Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump said.

"It should be mandatory that all of these countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords," he wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan.

"It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this settlement with Iran a far more historic event than it would, otherwise, be," Trump said.

According to him, it should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit. The U.S. leader stressed that if other countries don’t do this, "they should not be part of this deal" with Iran, as this "shows bad intention."

The U.S. president noted that the leaders of other countries "would be honored, as soon as our document is signed, to have the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Abraham Accords."