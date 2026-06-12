Academy of Diplomacy established in Georgia

Georgian authorities have issued an official decree establishing the Academy of Diplomacy. Classes will begin next year.

The establishment of the Georgian Diplomatic Academy was formalized: the government signed the relevant document. Classes will be overseen by the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the authorities, administrative and managerial matters will also be under the authority of the diplomatic agency. Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will appoint the rector of the university.

The bachelor's degree program lasts three years, while the master's degree program will take one year. Admission to this educational institution, which trains diplomats, will begin in 2027. Results of the Unified National Exams will be taken into account for admission.