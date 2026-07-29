Vestnik Kavkaza

Saudi Arabia seeks coalition to safeguard Red Sea shipping - report

Saudi Arabia seeks coalition to safeguard Red Sea shipping - report
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Saudi Arabia is seeking to ​build an international coalition to protect shipping ‌in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks, two people familiar with the deliberations said.

The composition of ​the coalition has not yet been finalised ​and is being discussed with dozens of ⁠countries, the sources said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis said on July 20 they would impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the ​Red Sea in response to what they described ​as a Saudi siege on Yemen, an allegation Riyadh has ‌denied.

Since ⁠then, the Houthis said they have launched attacks on Saudi vessels in the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia has responded with air strikes on ​what it said ​were Houthi ⁠military facilities at Yemen's Hodeidah port used to threaten commercial shipping.

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