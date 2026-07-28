Istanbul district mayor detained in Türkiye

Turkish law enforcement has detained Sinem Dedetaş, the head of Istanbul's Üsküdar Municipality, the prosecutor's office of the Turkish metropolis reported.

The criminal case is linked to alleged corruption, with investigators suspecting Dedetaş of accepting bribes, embezzling property, and involvement in the creation of a criminal group.

Searches were carried out at 11 addresses, and five other suspects were detained alongside Dedetaş.

Dozens of municipal heads across 81 provinces have been detained as part of a nationwide anti-corruption investigation.