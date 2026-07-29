European nations discussing World Cup boycott

European nations are discussing boycotting the World Cup if Gianni Infantino pushes ahead with plans to sell off part of FIFA to private investors, Sky News reveal.

UEFA nations will hold an emergency meeting virtually this week to discuss their opposition to FIFA's attempt to launch a new commercial company with external investment, a source said.

It was only after UEFA went public with concerns about plans it was hearing that FIFA confirmed its president Infantino wants to launch a subsidiary worth $20bn and sell off more than 20% of the new FIFA Forward Enterprise by raising $4.2bn.

The plans and way they have emerged provoked renewed fury within UEFA at how Infantino is running FIFA.

The next World Cup is the women's tournament in Brazil in 2027.