Netanyahu and Trump discuss 3 scenarios for dealing with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed diplomacy, economic pressure and how to curb Iran's nuclear program, Reuters quoted a senior Israeli official as saying.

Trump sees a negotiated deal, continuing the blockade and economic pressures, and a massive strike as a path out of the stalemate.

Netanyahu did not tell Trump that Israel's preference now was for further attacks on Iran, but added unspecified new ideas to his mix.

The source said that in the current conflict with Iran, Trump is acting as the "senior partner," while Netanyahu is playing the role of "junior partner."

The latest escalation of the U.S.-Iran conflict began on July 8. For the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. military launched several series of strikes against the Islamic Republic, allegedly in response to the attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. As a retaliatory measure, Tehran attacked U.S. facilities in the Middle East.