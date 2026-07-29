Iranian forces attack UAV base in Kuwait

Iranian forces have struck a US military base in Kuwait, targeting drone hangars and fuel storage facilities, the IRGC reported.

"Today, as part of Operation Nasr-2 and the punishment of the aggressor, IRGC forces attacked the US Ali al-Salem airbase, destroying two drone hangars and a fuel storage facility for aircraft and military helicopters",

the IRGC said.

No information has been received on material damage or casualties.

The attack was in retaliation for US strikes overnight.

Earlier, US Central Command announced a series of strikes on Iranian targets on Thursday night.