US strikes on Iran don't mean resumption of hostilities - report

The United States’ overnight strikes against Iran did not mean the resumption of large-scale combat operations against the Islamic Republic, The Wall Street Journal said, citing a U.S. official.

According to the official, this attack was more powerful than the previous ones, but it should not be seen as the resumption of large-scale hostilities.

Earlier, the U.S. Central Command said that the U.S. military had struck dozens of facilities of IRGC, including "military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defense sites, and maritime capabilities."

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the U.S. intended to continue striking Iran.