Iran strikes Jordan once again

Jordanian air defenses intercepted five missiles launched from Iranian territory, the Petra news agency reported.

According to an Armed Forces spokesperson, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

"The missiles were detected, intercepted and shot down according to established defense plans,” the statement says.

The latest escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict began on July 8. For the first time since the memorandum of understanding was signed between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. Army carried out several waves of strikes against Iran, allegedly in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. In retaliation, Tehran began attacking U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman. On July 29, Trump stated that the U.S. intends to continue striking Iran.