Tel Aviv believes Tehran enriching uranium at Pickaxe Mountain

Israel believes Iran is storing centrifuges at Pickaxe Mountain and is prepared to act against any attempt to rebuild its nuclear program, Jerusalem Post reported, citing sources.

According to a senior Israeli diplomatic source, Israel does not believe Iran's nuclear program has been completely destroyed.

"There are centrifuges at Pickaxe Mountain even if enrichment is not currently taking place," the source said.

It was noted that Israel would not hesitate to act again against any attempt to rebuild Iran's nuclear program or its ballistic-missile array.