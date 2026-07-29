Pashinyan says prospects for relations with Ankara unclear

According to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Armenia needs to decide how to proceed with the normalisation of relations with Türkiye, adding that no final decision has been reached yet.

"Through the format of communication with Türkiye, we need to decide how we will continue the process, what approach and format we will follow, in order to make the relevant decisions. Discussions on this matter are currently underway",

Nikol Pashinyan told journalists.

According to Pashinyan, there is also no clarity on who will succeed Ruben Rubinyan as Armenia's Special Envoy for the Normalisation of Armenian-Turkish relations.

Armenia's Prime Minister said this matter is also under discussion.

Rubinyan, the former Special Envoy, has been nominated by the Civil Contract party as a candidate for Speaker of Armenia's 9th National Assembly.