Israel aims to make pilotless warplane with F-35 capabilities

Israel plans to make a pilotless warplane with capabilities akin to the U.S.-supplied F-35 stealth fighter, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The initiative is part of a plan to reduce U.S. defense aid to Israel and replace it with joint military development and production.

Israel is seeking domestic alternatives due to eroded bipartisan support in Washington and the possibility of political restrictions on U.S. weapons sales.

Israel plans to make a pilotless warplane with capabilities akin to the U.S.-supplied F-35 stealth fighter, a senior official said.

Part of that plan involves developing a homegrown and pilotless warplane whose capabilities could resemble the F-35, the most advanced of Israel’s fleet of military jets, according to the official, who said a variety of foreign countries could take part.