A bill to tighten U.S. sanctions against Russia and Iran passed its second procedural vote in the U.S. Senate.

As many as 84 senators voted to launch debates on this document, while 12 were against. This means that the work on the bill may be continued, and the final voting may be organized later.

The initial procedural voting on the document was held on Tuesday, when it was supported by 86 senators, with 12 being against.

While House Democrats are likely to push back on the legislation over concerns that it grants Trump wider tariff authority, the bill has broad bipartisan support — and the White House’s blessing, Politico reported.

"The legislation’s path toward passage is likely but not guaranteed, as House lawmakers adjourned for August recess before taking it up," the report reads.

The Republicans, who have the majority in the Senate, expect to hold a final vote on the measure possibly by the end of this week.

The document was co-authored by Senator Lindsey Graham (designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), who died suddenly on July 11.

The bill envisages restrictions on Russia’s political and military leaders, and state-owned companies as well as secondary sanctions against Russia’s trade partners. Senators also proposed a 100% tariff on major buyers of Russian oil and gas.

Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump actually supported the bill but said that he sees no need for the House of Representatives to interrupt the parliamentary recess in August to review the sanctions bill promptly.