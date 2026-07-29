Annual inflation in Russia increases to 59,4 percent

Annual inflation in Russia amounted to 5.94% from July 21 to 27, the Russian Economic Development Ministry reported.

The rate of consumer price growth slowed to 0.04% during the week of July 21-27, 2026.

Inflation in Russia equaled 0.04% from July 21 to 27, 2026, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

In the previous week, from July 14 to 20, inflation equaled 0.17%.

Consumer prices in Russia have grown by 0.64% since the beginning of July. In annual terms, inflation in Russia reached 5.99% as of July 27, 2026 (according to calculations based on average daily data for this and last year for similar dates).