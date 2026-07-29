Wildfire diverts flights from Alanya to Antalya

A large wildfire has forced some flights scheduled to land at Alanya's Gazipaşa Airport to be diverted to Antalya Airport, the civil aviation news portal HavaSosyalMedya reported.

The fire broke out in the Sapadere district of Alanya, about 40 kilometres from the airport, on Tuesday afternoon.

Strong winds of over 21 metres per second are hampering firefighting efforts, TRT Haber reported, with residents of 45 homes already evacuated.

Firefighting operations are continuing from both the ground and the air.

Authorities have said resort areas are not at risk, as the fires are located at a distance from them.