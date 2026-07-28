Armenian wrestler praises warm welcome in Baku

Armenian wrestler Janes Nazaryan, a member of the U17 national team competing at the World Championships in Baku, has shared his impressions of the tournament with journalists.

Nazaryan won gold in the 71 kg weight category.

The athlete spoke of his positive mood and joy at the victory.

"We were received very warmly and at a high level here. The competition has been organized at a high level, and the participants were quite strong",

Nazaryan said.

He also noted that his team faced no organisational issues.

"All the necessary conditions were created for our participation in the World Championships in Baku. We were received very well and all the necessary opportunities were provided for comfortable preparation and performance at the competition",

Nazaryan added.