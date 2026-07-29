Baku and Tbilisi discuss combating cross-border crime

A meeting between Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Georgian Prosecutor General Giorgi Gvarakidze took place in Baku on July 30, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said.

Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev also attended the talks.

The officials discussed the successful development of strategic partnership between the two countries, built on mutual trust and good neighbourly relations.

They stressed the importance of strengthening joint efforts against cross-border crime, cybercrime, and other modern challenges.

The parties also emphasised that continued exchanges of experience and information in areas of mutual interest would contribute to deeper cooperation.

They also discussed prospects for further cooperation between the prosecution authorities of Azerbaijan and Georgia