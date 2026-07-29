Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Türkiye

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has arrived in Türkiye on an official visit, Turkish media reported.

A welcoming ceremony was held at the presidential palace in Ankara, followed by talks between Aoun and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Beirut and Ankara, as well as international issues. The consultations are expected to be followed by a joint press conference.

Aoun had earlier said that relations between the two countries have the potential to develop further and reach a higher level of cooperation.