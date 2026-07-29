Pakistan confirms readiness for diplomacy to resolve Iran conflict

Islamabad has reaffirmed its commitment to de-escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and continuing diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

Pakistan and Qatar are working to bring Tehran and Washington back to diplomatic dialogue under the memorandum signed in Islamabad, the ministry added.

The ministry also reported talks with Saudi Arabia on ensuring safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, Pakistan and Kuwait will begin joint military exercises under the defense treaty that has entered into force.