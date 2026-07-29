Azerbaijan ranks second at U17 Wrestling World Championships

The Greco-Roman wrestling competition at the U17 World Championships has concluded in Baku, the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation reported.

The Azerbaijani national team collected three silver and three bronze medals, earning 107 points to finish second in the team standings.

Russia claimed first place with 127 points, while Iran finished third with 96 points.

Under the guidance of head coach Rafiq Huseynov and coaches Kamran Mammadov, Zohrab Abbasov, and Mushvig Mammadov, Ali Javadli (45 kg), Abdurrahman Huseynli (51 kg), and Isfahan Hasanov (80 kg) won silver medals. Omar Salmanov (48 kg), Elmir Cherkezov (60 kg), and Orkhan Habibli (65 kg) claimed bronze medals.