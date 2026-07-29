Israel ready to expand security zone in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will remain in the security zone in Lebanon until its tasks are completed and is ready to occupy more land, if necessary, IDF Chief of General Staff Eyal Zamir said during a visit to Israeli military personnel stationed in southern Lebanon.

"We have created a security zone in Lebanon and are clearing it of terrorist infrastructure. The IDF is responsible for the security of the state of Israel, and we will not leave the security zone until long-term security is ensured," Zamir said.

Besides, he said, Israel "will deepen operations if necessary and reach additional areas" in Lebanon.

"We are acting in accordance with a clear security doctrine: we maintain forward defensive positions wherever there is a direct threat to our communities and the Israeli civilian population," Zamir said.

According to him, the IDF "has achieved significant success in the operation against Iran.