Al-Sharaa-urges Israel to withdraw troops from southern Syria

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa urged Israel's government to withdraw its troops from the buffer zone in the south of the country after the recent incursion by the Israel Defense Forces, the Associated Press reported, citing the leader of the Arab republic.

This concerns the withdrawal of troops from the territory with the total area of about 235 sq km. The president of Syria also condemned the recent actions of Israeli units in this territory.

On June 28, the Israel Defense Forces reported the elimination of several armed terrorists in the buffer zone in southern Syria. The raid of Israeli soldiers provoked backlash from the local residents. There were no civilian casualties in the collision. Recently, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel would not make any concessions in matters of securing its borders, so the armed forces of Israel intended to keep control over their own safe zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.