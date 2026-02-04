Almaz-Antey announces participation in defense exhibition in Riyadh

Russia’s Almaz-Antey Group will showcase weapons of the Antey-4000 long-range air defense missile system at the World Defense Show, the group’s press service reported.

"In Riyadh, the holding company will present models of weapons of the Antey-4000 long-range air defense system, which is designed to engage current and future airborne threats," the press service said.

At the exhibition in Riyadh, the Almaz-Antey Group will present models of the Viking medium-range air defense missile system. Models of the Tor family of short-range air defense systems will also be featured at the Riyadh exhibition.

The air defense group will also display airspace control systems used, among other things, to detect, measure coordinates, track, and identify aerial objects and advanced air attack assets under intense active, passive, and combined jamming, as well as suppress enemy fire, TASS reported.

The international defense exhibition will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 8-12.