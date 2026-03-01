Iran strikes US intelligence centers - media

Iran has launched strikes against US intelligence facilities in the Persian Gulf region, according to the Fars news agency, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The attacks also targeted Israeli military infrastructure, including an IDF communications complex in Beersheba and more than 20 military sites in the capital and major Israeli cities.

The IRGC confirmed that the strikes had been carried out using a combination of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

"US intelligence centers and military support depots in the Persian Gulf region, the IDF communications complex in Be'er Sheva, and more than 20 targets in Tel Aviv, West Jerusalem, and the Galilee in the occupied territories were hit by Iranian missiles and drones",

Fars reported.