Türkiye ready to host Iran talks

Türkiye is prepared to host negotiations aimed at resolving the situation surrounding Iran, according to Ömer Çelik, spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Speaking to reporters, Çelik highlighted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's ongoing diplomatic efforts to facilitate the resumption of dialogue.

"Türkiye could be the best host for these talks",

Çelik stated.

The AKP official emphasized that Ankara considers a return to negotiations essential and is ready to contribute to a diplomatic resolution.