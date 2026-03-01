More than 200 flights from Russia to Middle East canceled

A total of 216 flights between Russia and Middle Eastern countries have been canceled in recent days due to the ongoing situation in the region, according to the Russian Ministry of Transport.

More than 10,000 passengers have received refunds for their tickets, the ministry reported.

"Last weekend, domestic and international airlines canceled 216 flights, most of which were to Russia from the UAE and back. More than 10,000 tickets have been refunded",

the Russian Ministry of Transport reported.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that over 20,000 Russian citizens were stranded in the Middle East.

The largest number of organized Russian tourists is currently in the UAE, followed by Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain.